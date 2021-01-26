Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disregard of UNSC resolutions

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (APP): A prominent Kashmiri leader has denounced India’s “shocking” human rights violations, contempt for international law and binding self-determination resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir as the country marked Republic Day.

In a statement, Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy group, regretted the “studied unconcern” of the Kashmir dispute, saying it has given India a sense of total impunity.

“This is not merely a case of passivity and inaction; in practical effect, it amounts to an abetment and encouragement of murderous tyranny, he said.

Warning that Kashmir borders with three nuclear powers – India, Pakistan and China, Fai said, “The potential oof nuclear war has always been there between India and Pakistan, now because India has started fighting with China on its northeastern border, that potential is now real.”

Expressing his dismay at the lack of action by world powers to stop the carnage in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmiri leader said, “what is at stake is not only the survival of the people of Kashmir, but peace in the populous region of South Asia.”

Noting the concern voiced US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the Kashmir issue, Fai said, “Let us keep reminding the Biden Administration that after all a promise is a promise.