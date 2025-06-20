Exhibition opens in N. Afghanistan to promote domestic products

- Advertisement -

KABUL, June 20 (Xinhua/APP): Afghan authorities have organized a three-day exhibition in the northern Badakhshan province, aiming to generate local market opportunities and promote the use of domestically produced goods.

Throughout the event, set to conclude on Sunday evening, local entrepreneurs from Kabul, Herat, Kunduz, and Badakhshan showcased a wide range of goods at 30 booths, featuring agricultural and industrial products, Qari Aminullah Tayeb, deputy governor of Badakhshan, said.

The event aimed to boost local products and business activities, the official said, adding that the interim government is committed to supporting local enterprises as part of its broader efforts to help communities achieve self-sufficiency.

The Afghan interim government actively supports and organizes domestic product exhibitions nationwide to promote local industries and reduce reliance on imports.