Exhausted Gazans wake up from another night of Israeli bombing: UN aid teams

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 22 (APP): Israel’s renewed bombing campaign and intensifying ground operation in Gaza are reversing gains achieved during the brief ceasefire, UN humanitarian officials inside the devastated enclave said Friday.

“We’re waking up from another intense night of bombardments, the fourth night of bombardment since the ceasefire abruptly broke down on Monday night…the situation is gravely, gravely concerning,” said Sam Rose, Acting Director of Affairs in Gaza for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees.

Speaking from close to the Netzarim Corridor bisecting the Gaza Strip which Israeli security forces have begun to reoccupy, Rose said that bombardments “across the Gaza Strip” caused large-scale loss of life in the past four days.

His comments came as the Israeli Defence Minister reportedly issued instructions for further occupation of parts of Gaza and warned of partial annexation unless further hostages are released.

“Most of those deaths have occurred at night, the Ministry of Health here is reporting around 600 people killed; among those, around 200 women and children,” Rose told journalists via video link in Geneva. “Absolutely desperate tragedies.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also relayed familiar scenes of panic and desperation from medical and ambulance teams in Gaza: “Colleagues have had hundreds of call-outs across the Gaza Strip and responded to dozens of fatalities and injuries as bombing continues,” he said.

“Doctors are exhausted, essential medical supplies are running low and corridors are crowded with people either in need of treatment or waiting to find out whether their loved ones will survive.”

UNRWA’s Rose also described the damaging impact of new Israeli evacuation orders on an estimated 100,000 Gazans, in addition to the Israeli decision on 2 March to stop all humanitarian deliveries into the enclave. Aid convoys had been allowed back into Gaza on 19 January, when the fragile six-week ceasefire between Hamas and Israel began.

“This is the longest period [without aid being trucked in] since the start of the conflict back in October 2023,” Rose insisted.

He added that if the ceasefire is not restored, it will result in “large-scale loss of life, damage to infrastructure property, increased risk of infectious disease and massive trauma for the one million children and for the two million civilians who live in Gaza. And it’s worse this time because people are already exhausted.”

The UNRWA senior officer warned that an estimated one million people in March will likely go without rations, “so we will only reach one million people rather than two million” he said, adding that six of the 25 bakeries that the UN World Food Programme (WFP) supports have already closed.

Gazans worried about food shortages are already congregating around bakeries in greater numbers than before the aid blockade resumed.

“As this continues, we will see a gradual slide back into what we saw in the worst days of the conflicts in terms of looting, in terms of crowd problems, in terms of agitation and frustration, all translating into desperate conditions amongst the population,” Rose said.

He explained the risk of aid supply cuts to malnourished children in Gaza who need steady supplies for five to six weeks “just to stabilize their condition – there’s no improvement in their weights (and) in their nutritional situation over those weeks”.

From the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), spokesperson James Elder condemned the impact of the war on the enclave’s youngsters, since it erupted on 7 October 2023.

“Child psychologists would say our absolute nightmare is that they return home and then [the war] starts again. So, that’s the terrain that we’ve now entered. We don’t have an example in modern history in terms of an entire child population needing mental health support. And there’s no exaggeration that’s the case.”

UNRWA’s Rose noted that before the resumption of Israeli bombing, the UN agency had restored primary healthcare to 200,000 people by reopening its health centres.

In addition, children once again had access to education, with some 50,000 boys and girls back at school across central and southern Gaza.

“The images, the videos, the life and the happiness in the eyes of the children – the pupils – was really something to behold,” Rose said. “One of the few positive stories that we’d have been able to communicate from Gaza, but alas, all that is, is back to naught.”

APP/ift