EU closely monitoring Jammu & Kashmir’s human rights situation: Josep Borrell

BRUSSELS (Belgium), Dec 8 (APP): Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has said that European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed resolution of the dispute through dialogue.

Borrell underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation of tensions and called for constructive political and diplomatic engagement.

This was stated as Josep Borrell co-chaired the sixth round of EU-Pak Strategic Dialogue along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Brussels on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s deep concerns about human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir, and efforts to change the demography of the disputed territory in violation of UNSC resolutions.

Josep Borrell welcomed as an important step, in the interest of regional peace and stability, the agreement of February 2021 between India and Pakistan for observance of ceasefire understanding at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to engage through the established mechanisms.