Envoys of USA, Turkiye, others present credentials to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): The newly appointed envoys of the United States of America (USA), Turkiye, Australia, European Union (EU), Bhutan, and Sudan presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi in a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Following the presentation of the credentials, the US Ambassador Donald Armin Blome, Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka, Sudanese Ambassador Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, and non-resident Ambassador of Bhutan Rinchen Kuentsyl separately called on the president.

Talking to the US ambassador, the president emphasised that a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the principles of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in the region.

He said that this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-USA diplomatic ties which would be celebrated befittingly.

The president noted that there had been a healthy momentum of engagement between Pakistan and the USA through dialogues on the climate change, health, energy, Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

“We encourage US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from the lucrative benefits offered by Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones”, he said.

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan was actively involved in engagement with its diaspora in the USA in the Tech sector and was desirous of more tech sector investments from the US companies.

Talking to the Turkish ambassador, the president noted with satisfaction the convergence between the two countries on critical issues, including Kashmir, Northern Cyprus, Islamophobia, and Afghanistan.

He said that both countries would celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries, on November 30, this year.

He further underlined that Pakistan remained committed to furthering bilateral trade and investment ties with Turkiye.

In a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner, the president said that Pakistan offered attractive investment opportunities in different sectors.

“The Australian companies can invest in infrastructure development, agriculture, renewable energy, mining, manufacturing, water and waste management”, the president said.

He stated that Pakistan offered a large pool of highly skilled human resources in many areas with professionals qualified from top Pakistani and Western Universities.

He also expressed satisfaction over the ample educational opportunities being offered in Australia for Pakistani students.

Talking to the ambassador of the EU delegation, the president stated that Pakistan valued its relations with the EU and was satisfied that Pak-EU relations were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of coordination.

“Economic and trade ties are the key feature of Pakistan and EU multidimensional relationship”, the president said.

He highlighted that GSP+ had been a mutually beneficial scheme and had played an important role in the expansion of Pak-EU bilateral trade.

He further said that Pakistan saw the GSP+ scheme as a constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy and promoting its economic agenda.

Talking to the Sudanese ambassador, the president appreciated the historically fraternal ties, bilateral cooperation, and coordination at OIC and UN between the two countries.

In a meeting with non-resident ambassador of Bhutan, the president said that Pakistan took immense pride in its rich Buddhist heritage.

“Pakistan is home to the second most sacred site in Buddhism in Swat, which is the birthplace of Guru Padmasambhawa (better known as the second Buddha)”, he highlighted.

The president said that Pakistan would welcome religious tourism from Bhutan, which would help promote people-to-people contact between the two countries.

He reassured the ambassador that Pakistan would continue to assist Bhutan in the development of its human resources by offering courses in Pakistan’s professional institutions. President Alvi congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would make efforts to further broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan in different fields.