Ensan charity provides SAR5.6 million in digital education support for over 3,800 orphans

Riyadh, Sep 4 (SPA/APP): The Charity Committee for Orphans Care (Ensan) has launched a new initiative to support the digital education of orphaned students. With a total value exceeding SAR5.6 million, the initiative, funded through the Ehsan platform, has benefited 3,845 students.

It aims to empower students at the start of the school year by providing them with essential educational tools to ensure equal access to quality learning.

The support includes the distribution of 2,633 laptops and 1,212 tablets, along with access to AI programs, training courses, and services from the National Center for Assessment.