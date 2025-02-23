‘Enough is Enough’ as Ukraine war reaches the 3-year mark, UN chief says; UNSC to meet Monday

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 23 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his call for de-escalation and an end to the deadly war in Ukraine as the conflict on Monday reaches the three year mark since Russia launched its invasion of the Eastern European country.

“On this tragic occasion, I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace – one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and resolutions of the General Assembly,” the UN chief said in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the UN.

“Enough is Enough,” he said. “After three years of death and destruction, I once again call for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities.”

The Secretary-General said he welcomes all efforts to a just and inclusive peace, adding that the UN stands ready to support these initiatives.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has adopted a tougher stance on Ukraine while taking a friendlier tone toward Russia.

The United States wants the Security Council and General Assembly to vote on a short text calling for a “swift end” to the devastating conflict, while making no mention of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

On the other hand, Ukraine and its European allies are seeking a vote in the General Assembly on a text that repeats earlier demands for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and an end to Russia’s attacks on its neighbour.

Similar resolutions have been voted on since Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, and each has passed the General Assembly by overwhelming majorities, with support from the US administration of then president Joe Biden.

According to diplomatic observers, if the 15-member Security Council first adopts the draft American text on Monday morning, it would allow the United States and Russia to argue that there is no need for the General Assembly to meet or vote on a resolution drafted by Ukraine and Europe.

The Security Council was already scheduled to meet on Ukraine on Monday afternoon. It is up to China, as president of the council for February, to reschedule the meeting as requested by Washington. A decision has not yet been made, diplomats said.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, Britain or France to be adopted.

The U.S. is lobbying hard to win backing for its draft, diplomats said, while European states are also still pushing for support for their effort in the General Assembly.

“Through support of this resolution, we affirm that this conflict is awful, that the U.N. can help end it, and that peace is possible,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “This is our opportunity to build real momentum toward peace. We urge all U.N. member states to join the United States.”