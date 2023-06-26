Elaborate arrangements made to ensure comfort for Hujjaj: Islamic Affairs Minister

MAKKAH, Jun 25 (APP) ::Minister for Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh on Sunday said for Hajj 2023 season, 1,300 preachers, assigned to work round the clock, have implemented more than 200,000 advocacy activities.

A video calling service has also been launched via iPads in the holy sites, and a free phone service (8002451000) has been established to receive pilgrims’ calls through 200 lines, he told a press conference here.

A crowded press conference was attended by foreign as well as local media persons who raised a series of questions about Hajj 2023.

The Minister emphasized that his ministry’s work is carried out through three main tracks, adding that the first track involves preparing and equipping over 1,000 mosques, including the Miqats and the areas surrounding the Holy sites.

The second track focuses on activities of the General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj, which aims to provide 32 million educational services in more than 40 international languages while the third track, which pertains to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah, and visit.

He said this year, the programme will host 1,300 pilgrims from more than 90 countries worldwide, in addition to 1,000 pilgrims from families of martyrs and the wounded from the State of Palestine.

The Minister, who is also the General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Hajj Guest Programme, highlighted that over 7,200 Saudi personnel have been assigned to serve the pilgrims.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Commission for the Development of Makkah, has completed the development, maintenance, and cleaning of all mosques in the holy sites and added notably, 75 new mosques were constructed in Makkah at a cost of SR 250 million, and all mosques in Makkah received full maintenance and operation, amounting to over SR 300 million.

Additionally, half a million square meters of luxurious carpets were furnished in all mosques in the holy sites and Miqats.

Al-Sheikh mentioned that his Ministry distributes millions of copies of the Quran as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to each pilgrim.

Furthermore, the Ministry translated Quranic verses into more than 76 international languages. An electronic library service has been introduced, providing over 1,000 scientific and guidance materials in more than 40 international languages.

Regarding the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ programme for Hajj and Umrah, the Minister explained that this year’s royal approval includes hosting 1,300 pilgrims from over 90 countries worldwide, as well as 1,000 male and female pilgrims from the families of martyrs and the wounded from the State of Palestine.

The programme also welcomes a thousand pilgrims from the families of Saudi martyrs and injured individuals who participated in the Decisive Storm, along with a thousand pilgrims from the families of Yemeni martyrs and injured individuals who also participated in the Decisive Storm.

Additionally, orders were issued to host 280 pilgrims from Syria, 130 from the Arab Organization ALESCO, and 150 scholars from Yemen, bringing the total number of guests this year to 4,951 male and female pilgrims.

He explained that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme hosted more than 62,000 pilgrims from 140 countries from around the world since it was launched a few years back, adding that the program this year distributed its tasks to 18 committees working around the clock to achieve the goals of the program and provide five-star services for all the invitees from the moment of their arrival until their departure back to their countries, in line with the importance of the programme and the support it receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the follow-up of the Crown Prince.