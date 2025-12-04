Eismont describes mutual benefit as Belarus’ key approach to cooperation with partners

- Advertisement -

ALGIERS, Dec 4 (BelTA/APP): The key approach to developing bilateral cooperation with foreign partners is mutual benefit, press secretary of the Belarusian president Natayia Eismont said in an interview with the Frist News TV channel, BelTA has learned.

“I would like to focus on another key tenet, one that perhaps received slightly less attention in the coverage of all the president’s recent visits. This applies to Myanmar, Oman, and Algeria. There are many good topics. Many points of intersection.We truly have complementary economies with many countries, and we operate precisely on a mutually beneficial basis, never a one-sided one, under any circumstances. We only work this way: it must be advantageous for both sides,” Natalya Eismont said.

She explained that following all negotiations, the president works in this format, he immediately gives specific instructions to members of the Belarusian delegation: “Literally, these are brief, on-the-spot operational meetings right after the talks conclude in Myanmar. The same happened after the president’s meeting with the prime minister of Algeria, literally right away, the president gathered all responsible officials, including the minister of foreign affairs and the trade minister responsible for Algeria, and they immediately went through specific points.”