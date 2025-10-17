Egypt’s int’l El Gouna Film Festival kicks off with humanitarian focus

- Advertisement -

HURGHADA, Egypt, Oct. 17 (Xinhua/APP):The eighth edition of Egypt’s international El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) opened Thursday night on the Red Sea coastal resort city of Hurghada, with a significant focus on humanitarian issues through a deepened partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

In a powerful declaration of its “Cinema for Humanity” motto, this year’s event has adopted food security as its central theme, strategically aligning with the WFP’s mission.

This commitment is highlighted by the “Bread” Short Film Competition, launched in collaboration with the WFP, which serves as a platform to inspire Arab filmmakers to use their craft to raise awareness and drive action against regional food insecurity.

Co-founder of the GFF, Naguib Sawiris, alluded to the challenges and events that the region faced in the past years, expressing his satisfaction over the end of the war in the Gaza Strip.

“We all have to remember that people in Gaza and Sudan have nothing to eat, and this must be at the top of our humanitarian priorities,” he said.

His remarks reinforced the festival’s focus on linking cinematic art with global responsibility and advocacy for those most in need.

The GFF runs until Oct. 24, featuring around 70 films from around the world and various activities held under the CineGouna Platform, which aims to foster emerging film talents with 20 selected projects.

The GFF, which started in 2017 with “cinema for humanity” as its permanent cause, has been exerting maximum efforts to support various causes, including refugees, women empowerment and sustainability.