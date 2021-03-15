ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for new compact for women's empowerment at UN women's commission session

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 15 (APP): The President of UN Economic and Social Council, Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram, proposed a new Global Compact for Women’s Empowerment aimed at ensuring women’s meaningful participation and elimination of violence against them when the 65th session of Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) opened on Monday.

“The international community, I believe needs a new Global Compact for Women’s Empowerment based on an action plan for mainstreaming women’s participation in decision-making in public life and proposing concrete measures to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls,” he said at the session being held virtually for the first time.

In this regard, the ECOSOC chief said the agreed recommendations of the current session should provide concrete recommendations for framing such a global compact.

“We hope that the international community would rise to the challenge and ensure that half of the world’s population is never again ‘left behind’,” the Pakistani envoy added.

The theme of the session “Women’s effective participation in decision-making in public life and elimination of all forms of violence against them” is linked intrinsically with their empowerment in the social, political, economic, cultural and legal spheres, he said.

Despite considerable progress since the 1995 Beijing Conference, Ambassador Akram said that women’s voices often continue to be silenced and their participation in public life obstructed, with discrimination and violence against women remaining pervasive.

The serious and persistent obstacles which impede women’s empowerment include armed conflicts, foreign occupation, terrorism, natural disasters, pandemics, climate change, the feminization of poverty, discrimination and violence and the lack of equal access to health, education, training and employment.

Both developed and developing countries face these challenges in promoting gender equality, Ambassador Akram said. Neither sustainable development, nor a peaceful and just world order, could be achieved so long women continue to be repressed and marginalized.

The ECOSOC chief called for concrete measures by member states and the international community to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls as outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and in the agreed conclusions adopted by the Commission on the Status of Women as well as in particular, in SDG target 5.5 prescribing women’s equal leadership at all levels of decision-making.

Ambassador Akram commended the UN Secretary-General for bringing about parity within the United Nations system.

“It is equally essential for the member states to ensure effective and accelerated implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the fulfillment of the obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women as well as commitments made in different United Nations Conventions, Conferences and Summits which are mutually reinforcing.”