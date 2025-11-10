Economic Watch: CIIE has grown in global influence, serves as platform for shared growth

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua/APP): The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened last week in Shanghai, has captured global attention as a testament to China’s economic vitality and commitment to openness. Leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world hailed the event as a key platform for trade cooperation and shared prosperity.

The six-day event has set a new record in scale, featuring participation from 155 countries, regions, and international organizations. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, it brings together 4,108 overseas exhibitors across a total exhibition area exceeding 430,000 square meters.

Marko Lotric, president of the National Council of Slovenia, said in a written interview with Xinhua ahead of his visit to China that the CIIE represents an opportunity to showcase Slovenian innovation, technology and quality products to both the Chinese and global markets.

Lotric led a delegation of seven Slovenian companies from various sectors to take part in the ongoing event and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. “We expect the CIIE to generate new business opportunities, promote knowledge exchange, and foster long-term partnerships between Slovenian and Chinese enterprises,” he said.

He praised the CIIE as a global platform that promotes openness, collaboration and innovation sharing. “It helps countries like Slovenia to build new partnerships, explore new markets, and contribute to mutually beneficial development,” he said.

Lotric added that Slovenia values China’s efforts to promote an open and inclusive global economy, one that strengthens connectivity, facilitates market access and supports sustainable growth.

Kyrgyz media expert Taalaibek Oroskulov described the CIIE as a flagship platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, noting its global significance “cannot be overstated.”

“Chinese entrepreneurs can see global innovations in one place, while foreign businessmen find more favorable conditions in China for scaling up their production, which ultimately leads to success.”

Oroskulov highlighted that China’s success in the global market relies not only on its robust industrial and production capacity but also on its philosophy of open cooperation, grounded in respect and equal partnerships that deliver mutually beneficial outcomes.

Austria’s Zotter Chocolate, a family-owned firm, has participated in every edition of CIIE since 2018. The expo is “the biggest and most important fair we attend in China, as its influence can make our brand visible to people from all over China,” said Julia Zotter, junior CEO of the company.

She noted that the company has felt welcomed in China since it began investing in the market 12 years ago, with local authorities providing strong support and treating them as part of the local business community.

Through platforms like the CIIE, the company has also witnessed the resilience of the Chinese economy. “I am confident in the prospects of the Chinese economy because I believe China has the ability to overcome difficulties, allowing everyone to work together in the right direction,” said Zotter.

Sudan’s Safari Import and Export Company continues to participate annually in the CIIE, introducing Sudanese agricultural products such as sesame, gum arabic and peanuts to China.

The company’s director general, Mamdouh Shenouda Mamlouk, called the expo “a platform for economic resilience and a vital opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Sudan and China.”

“Each new participation brings us more partners and greater opportunities,” Mamlouk said, noting that contract values grew from 8 million U.S. dollars in 2019 to more than 27 million dollars in 2024.

“The expo has given us a genuine window into the Chinese market and strengthened our partners’ confidence in Sudan as a reliable supplier of natural, high-value products,” said Mamlouk.