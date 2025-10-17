Earth faces 57 more scorching days annually by 2100, even if Paris goals are met: Report

- Advertisement -

ISTANBUL , Oct 17 (APP): A new study published Thursday revealed that even if the Paris Agreement pledges are fully met, the Earth is projected to warm by 2.6 °C (4.7 °F) by 2100, resulting in 57 additional extremely hot days each year.

The study, “Ten Years of the Paris Agreement: The Present and Future of Extreme Heat,” by Climate Central and World Weather Attribution analyzes global extreme heat trends since the 2015 Paris Agreement and how current emission pledges will shape future heat extremes.

If the emissions reduction pledges are fully carried out, the study notes that the rise in global temperatures would be limited to 2.6 °C (4.7 °F) by 2100.

But even under that scenario, the Earth would see 57 additional extremely hot days per year compared to the current average of 11 extra hot days at around 1.3 °C (2.3 °F) of warming.

Before the Paris targets of limiting warming to 1.5 °C (2 °F) and well below 2 °C (3.6 °F), projected warming was 4 °C (7.2 °F) by the end of this century, which would have added 114 extremely hot days per year.

The report underscored that for almost 30 countries, lowering projected warming from 4 °C to 2.6 °C would cut an average of at least 100 extremely hot days per year.

The Solomon Islands, Panama, Saint Lucia, Guyana and Indonesia are among those that will face the largest increases in hot days at global warming levels of 2.6 °C, according to the study.

“The highest possible ambition as set out in the Paris Agreement to achieve deep, rapid, and sustained emissions reductions is urgently needed,” notes the study, stressing that “costs of inaction on extreme heat are rising faster than adaptation.”