Dr Al-Sudais Launches “Designing Future Vision” Project

MAKKAH, Oct 8 (APP):The President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, on Sunday launched a project titled “Designing Future Vision.”

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the project aims to glorify the holy sites and spread the moderate religious message of the Two Holy Mosques to the world. It also promotes the values of tolerance and moderation while striving to make the Presidency a leader in enriching the spiritual experience of the visitors of the two holy mosques through various initiatives.

Dr. Al-Sudais underscored that the mission of Religious Affairs is focused on nurturing creativity and excellence to provide visitors with a profound and enriching religious experience. He highlighted the wide range of religious services offered, encompassing the promotion of exemplary values, the reverence for the Two Holy Mosques, the cultivation of moral conduct within them, and the incorporation of creativity and expertise in religious practices.

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Sudais emphasized the fundamental pillars of the future strategy, which include the recognition of the significance of the qibla for Muslims, representing their spiritual centre and identity, as well as the utmost respect for the Prophet’s Mosque and its religious importance. This strategic roadmap serves as a religious guide, aiding in promoting and guiding individuals on the righteous path.

Dr. Al-Sudais also outlined the key foundations of the strategic future vision. These encompass generating innovative religious ideas, fostering a culture of integrated teamwork, consolidating the reverence for the Grand Mosque, educating the employees of the Presidency, and enhancing their initiative and sense of responsibility. Ultimately, these measures are expected to be reflected in the improved performance and work of the employees, ensuring better services for the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

He stressed that the Presidency of Religious Affairs is dedicated to serving visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and investing in religious applications, technology, and artificial intelligence to facilitate guidance and direction for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, adding that they aim to create an appropriate religious and holy environment that displays the Kingdom’s message of tolerance, love, humanity, and moderation and demonstrate the state’s efforts and pioneering role in caring for the Two Holy Mosques religiously.

The President of Religious Affairs highlighted the preparedness of various initiatives aimed at providing qualitative guidance. This includes moderate religious programs, field awareness campaigns, counselling services, as well as the management of imams and muezzins and other religious agencies.

He further emphasized the organization’s commitment to achieving leadership and excellence in enriching the religious experience. The goal is to promote a message of moderation, propagate good behaviour, generate innovative ideas, and foster the Islamic faith while firmly rejecting extremism. Additionally, addressing intellectual deviations and harnessing the power of technology and intelligent robots are key priorities for the Presidency. Moreover, building strong partnerships to enhance religious affairs is a central focus.