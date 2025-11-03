DPM/FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Istanbul to discuss recent developments in Gaza

- Advertisement -

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Istanbul to participate in a meeting hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan to discuss the recent developments in Gaza.

Upon arrival, the DPM/FM was received by Director General MFA Protocol Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu and officials of Pakistan Embassy.

During the Istanbul meeting, Pakistan will emphasise the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially Gaza, as well as the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan will also reiterate the need for collective efforts aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Pakistan has been, and will continue to be, committed to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, as well as to ensure the realisation of their right to self-determination.