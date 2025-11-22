DPM/FM Dar interacts with Italian head delegation, Singapore FM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, had an interaction with Ambassador Andrea Orizio, Head of Delegation for Italy, on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Forum in Brussels.

The discussion covered strengthening Pakistan-Italy ties, enhancing economic engagement and collaborating under broader Pakistan-EU frameworks, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Separately, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar held an informal exchange on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Forum with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and Bangladesh’s Ambassador Khandker Masudul Alam.

“They underscored the importance of maintaining positive dialogue to promote mutual understanding and shared views on current regional and international matters,” it was added.