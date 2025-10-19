DPM/FM Dar welcomes Pak-Afghan agreement

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, Sunday, welcomed the Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement finalized late last night in Doha, Qatar, terming it ‘the first step in the right direction.’

“Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye,” the DPM/FM posted on his X handle.

He further said that they looked forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Turkiye to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan.

“It is important to put all efforts in place to prevent any further loss of lives,” he stressed.