DPM/FM Dar, UAE counterpart discuss evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD, March 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and underscored the importance of peace and stability,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM expressed concern over the recent attacks in the region, including those on the UAE, and conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and its people.