- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Sunday discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The DPM/FM spoke with Turkish FM and they also discussed the recent regional developments and the forthcoming ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled to be held on 10-11 July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.