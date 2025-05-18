41.3 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsDPM/FM Dar to visit China on Monday 
International NewsNational

DPM/FM Dar to visit China on Monday 

43
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): On the invitation of the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to Beijing from 19 to 21 May. 

 “During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will hold in-depth discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press release.  

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. 

 “The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” it was further added. 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan