DPM/FM Dar meets Pakistani community in New York 

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, met with community leaders at the Pakistan Consulate in New York. 

He highlighted Pakistan’s recent diplomatic achievements and outlined the government’s key foreign policy priorities.  

The DPM/FM shared that he was in New York to deliver Pakistan’s national statement at the high-level United Nations Security Council briefing on Palestine, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. 

Community representatives appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the DPM in strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic profile, expressing pride in the country’s growing global stature. Community matters were also discussed during the meeting. 

 

 

