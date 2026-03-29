DPM/FM Dar, FM Hakan Fidan exchange views on recent regional developments 

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, Sunday, exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the evolving situation in Iran.

During a bilateral meeting at the Foreign Office, they emphasised the importance of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is visiting Pakistan alongside the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt for consultations on the evolving regional situation and ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalation.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Turkiye across all sectors of mutual interest.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore avenues for strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering support for each other’s core national interests, agreed to maintain close coordination, and to continue working together to deepen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.