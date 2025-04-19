29.9 C
DPM/FM Dar arrives in Kabul on day-long official visit 

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): At the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday arrived in Kabul for a day-long visit.   

 He was welcomed at the airport by the dignitaries of Afghan government including Dy. Minister for Finance and Administration MoFA Dr.Mohammad Naeem Wardag, DG MoFA, Mufti Noor Ahmad, Chief of State Protocol Faisal Jalali. Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Afghanistan, Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani and officers of the embassy, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement. 

DPM/FM Dar arrives in Kabul on day-long official visit  DPM/FM Dar arrives in Kabul on day-long official visit 

During his visit, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will call on Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and will meet Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, besides he would hold in-depth talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. 

 

