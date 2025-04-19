31.6 C
DPM/FM Dar, Acting Afghan DPM Hanafi discuss peace, security issues 

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Acting Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi in Kabul and they discussed all issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, and people-to-people contacts.  

They agreed to enhance bilateral trade, transit and economic cooperation, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. 

They further agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through realization of trans-regional connectivity projects. 

The DPM/FM had earlier arrived on a day-long official visit to Afghan Capital Kabul. 

