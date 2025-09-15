Monday, September 15, 2025
DPM Dar, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister condemn Israel’s unjustified strike on Qatar

12
DOHA, Sep 15 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met with Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan and discussed matters relating to regional development.

During the meeting, the two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified strikes on Qatar and other nations in the region, amidst the ongoing aggression in Palestine.

They reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, underlined the importance of the OIC and the Arab League in mobilizing collective action of the Muslim Ummah, and welcomed the convening of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

