DPM Dar, Chinese FM hails all-weather strategic cooperative partnership

BEIJING, May 20 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held in-depth consultations here with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.

The DPM/FM Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China during the meeting, a DPM’s Office news release said.

During the meeting both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest and expressed their firm resolve to continue bilateral cooperation for regional peace, development and stability.

Moreover, amid the meeting both sides exchanged views on evolving situation in South Asia, future trajectory of Pakistan-China friendship, and CPEC 2.0.