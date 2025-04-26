DPM Dar briefs FM Azerbaijan over IIOJK; rejects India’s baseless allegations  

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephonic call with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov and briefed him on recent developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“While rejecting India’s baseless allegations, DPM/FM cautioned against India’s false propaganda against Pakistan and thanked Azerbaijan for its consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on the issue of disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both leaders also discussed ongoing Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation particularly in trade and investment sectors.