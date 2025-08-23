DPM, Bangladesh’s NCP delegation discuss bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

DHAKA, Aug 23 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday here received a delegation of National Citizen Party (NCP) led by Akhtar Hossain.

During the discussion, DPM/FM appreciated the NCP leadership’s vision for reform and social justice. He emphasized the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For their part, the delegation members apprised the DPM/FM of different facets of countrywide political mobilization in 2024. The two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.