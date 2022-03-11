Distinguished speakers laud Pakistani women’s role at UN, calling them ‘role models’

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 11 (APP):Senior United Nations officials and diplomats were among a range of noted speakers who highlighted the achievements of Pakistani women in leadership at the UN at a virtual event held Thursday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Global communications Melissa Fleming, who was the guest of honour, lauded the contribution and role of Pakistani women at the United Nations secretariat and in the field.

Ms Fleming spoke after Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram, welcoming the participants, said that Pakistan women take part in every facet of public life.

“Despite challenges,” he said, “Pakistan is a strong country and a resilient nation because of the power of empowered women, who break glass ceiling in all fields and have become agents of change.”

The event was organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York.

In her keynote address, Under-Secretary-General Fleming narrated the story of her rise to a top UN position through hard work and dedication, and said it was important to celebrate women and their role every day by advocating for their rights.

Speaking next, Major General Maureen O’Brien, Deputy Military Advisor in the UN Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peacekeeping Operations, commended the exemplary role and services of Pakistani women peacekeepers and called them “role models and pioneers”.

She also shared her personal journey to become first Irish Army general after fighting discrimination and then served in 5 different UN peacekeeping missions. She advised the women to work with dedication to achieve their goals.

“We have great examples of women from all over the world, including Pakistan, who have met and surpassed their challenges and are at the forefront of decision-making and leadership in the world,” General O’brein said.

Valeria Robecco, President of the UN Correspondents’ Association (UNCA) underlined the need for gender equality for achieving social and economic progress. She also commended Pakistani women who were serving at the United Nations in challenging assignments.

Shazia Rafi, president and convener of Air Quality Asia and first female secretary-general of a global inter-parliamentary organization, said there were still 81 countries that have not had women head of state or government. The United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) also never had a women secretary-general. In this regard, Ms Rafi urged young women to build support systems and coalitions and to take every chance offered as they rise in their careers. She also urged male supervisors to be feminists both at home and at work and share power and responsibility with women.

Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed, a peacekeeper awardee and the first-ever Pakistani woman serving as UN Police Commissioner, underscored the role of women in the development of countries and in building inclusive societies.

There was a dire need for women in the police to combat gender-based crimes, she said, emphasizing the need for an increased number of women in UN Peacekeeping Missions, it’s hard work and commitment and achieve professional excellence.

Ms Shahzadi Gulfam, first UN Women Peacekeeper Awardee, said she hailed from the rural area of Pakistan and, with the support of her family, joined the police. She served in four peacekeeping missions, and was awarded the first UN Women Peacekeeper Award in 2011.

Major Samia Rehman, a Peacekeeper Awardee, who served in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), also shared her experiences as a women peacekeeper. She stated that she, along with her team, helped in bringing peace peace in many regions of DRC in years 2019-2020. She also stated that gender equality was imperative.

Major Sadia Khan, a distinguished women peacekeeper, who also served in DRC, shared her experiences as a first paratrooper amongst women officers of the Pakistan Army.

Major Qurat-ul-Ain, a distinguished women peacekeeper who is serving in South Sudan as staff support for female engagement and gender focal point, said women could serve the community better. She highlighted that Pakistan Army provided a conducive environment to female Army officers which had helped her to serve with distinction in the UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Ms Sabina Saeed, who is working as UNFPA’s Board and Governance Specialist, said her supportive parents gave her the freedom to choose the profession of her choice. She also applauded Pakistani women work in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Ms Yumna Khan, Manager of the Youth Assembly for UN, advised young women to give their best in the role assigned to them.

Swedish Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, who also served as her county’s envoy in Islamabad, lauded the Government of Pakistan for empowering women who serve the UN, and participate in politics, economic sphere, cultural affairs, security sector and in judiciary.

Guyana’s Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett also commended the resilience of Pakistani women and their leadership role at the United Nations, calling Pakistani women “phenomenal.”

The Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran, Ambassador Zahra Ershadi, also paid tribute to exceptionally talented and courageous Pakistani women.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Akram commended the “outstanding” Pakistani women who participated in the event, for sharing their inspiring stories with the audience. The Government, he said, was committed to promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality in Pakistan.

A documentary on the activities of Pakistani women peacekeepers, prepared by the Press Section of the Pakistan Mission, was also screened. The event was live-streamed on Mission’s YouTube Channel.