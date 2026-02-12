Director General of Passports presents paper at World Defense Show 2026

Riyadh, Feb 12 (SPA/APP): Acting Director General of the General Directorate of Passports Maj. Gen. Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba presented a working paper addressing the future of cross-border mobility during the dialogue sessions organized by the Ministry of Interior at the World Defense Show 2026, held from February 8 to 12 in Riyadh.

Al-Murabba affirmed that the General Directorate of Passports is implementing clear strategies for digital transformation by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies and harnessing them to serve beneficiaries.

He noted that the directorate has begun its journey toward transforming its ports into smart gateways by providing advanced electronic services such as Absher Travel and e-gates, while continuing to introduce modern technological solutions to deliver an exceptional travel experience.