DEWA receives ‘3G Championship Award for Digital Transformation 2025’

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Jul 15 (WAM/APP): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the ‘3G Championship Award for Digital Transformation 2025′ in recognition of the remarkable achievements of its Internal Audit Department.

The accolade, which was announced at the Global Good Governance Awards organised by UK financial services firm Cambridge IFA, follows a rigorous auditing process conducted by Cambridge IFA, which verified DEWA’s compliance with the highest international standards in governance and digital transformation.

The award was announced during the 10th annual awards ceremony held in Brunei Darussalam.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, received the award at DEWA’s head office. Ahmed Hassan Mohammad Noor, Vice President – Internal Audit, and team members of the Internal Audit department were present.

“The award reflects our commitment to the highest standards of transparency, integrity and institutional governance, as well as to developing internal audit methodologies using advanced analysis tools and AI technologies to further enhance the efficiency of auditing processes. Adopting innovation across DEWA’s areas of work has consolidated its position as one of the best utilities worldwide and a role model in good governance and effective management,” Al Tayer said.

Supervised by Cambridge IFA in the UK, the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards recognise individuals, government and private organisations and non-governmental organisations that place governance and sustainability among their strategic priorities.