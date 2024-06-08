PM China Visit

Deputy PM Dar, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, June 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan on Saturday discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, working towards further strengthening ties.

The deputy prime minister met Malaysian foreign minister on the margins of the Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, Turkiye, a post on X said.

The Malaysian foreign minister congratulated deputy prime minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The deputy prime minister expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Malaysia’s support and the desire for working together to uphold international law and the UN Charter.

 

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

