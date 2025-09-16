Tuesday, September 16, 2025
International News

Denmark to invest over 24 mln dollars to improve rail safety after fatal accident

OSLO, Sept. 16 (Xinhua/APP): Denmark will invest 157 million Danish kroner (24.75 million U.S. dollars) to improve safety at four railway stations in southern Jutland by removing or redesigning dangerous platform crossings, the Ministry of Transport said Monday.

The safety projects will cover the stations where passengers are currently required to cross tracks on foot to reach opposite platforms.

The initiative comes after a fatal accident in southern Jutland, in which one person was killed and several others injured on Sept. 5 when a passenger train carrying 95 people collided with a farm vehicle at a railway crossing and derailed.

