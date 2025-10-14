Delegates urge more investment to improve Africa’s healthcare systems

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KIGALI, Oct 14 (Xinhua/APP): Delegates at the fourth edition of the Africa HealthTech Summit have urged more investment in digital health infrastructure and innovation to accelerate Africa’s healthcare transformation and build resilient health systems.

Opening the summit on Monday in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Raji Tajudeen, acting deputy director-general and head of the division of public health institute and research at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), emphasized the critical role of data and technology in improving healthcare delivery across the continent.

Tajudeen called for investment in Africa’s digital health infrastructure, the creation of a connected continental data ecosystem, and efforts to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and innovation.

From drug discovery to pandemic preparedness, the future of health in Africa depends on shared data, bold partnerships and interoperable systems that enable collaboration across borders, he said.

Rwandan Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana also addressed the summit, highlighting the urgent need for policies that keep pace with technological advancements and promote digital solutions in disease detection, control, and healthcare service delivery.

He also underlined the importance of well-trained human capital, enabling policies, and strong collaboration to fully harness emerging technologies for improved health outcomes.

Ozonnia Ojielo, UN resident coordinator to Rwanda, urged participants to move beyond dialogue and build actionable partnerships that deliver tangible results.

He outlined five key focus areas shaping the UN’s approach in Rwanda and across Africa, namely strengthening primary healthcare, building resilient health systems, scaling digital health records, advancing One Health surveillance, and promoting disability inclusion in health innovation.

Held under the theme “Connected Care: Scaling Innovation Toward Universal Health Coverage”, the summit has brought together over 2,500 health experts, technology enthusiasts, and policymakers to shape the future of healthcare in Africa.

The event, which runs through Wednesday, will explore how emerging technologies can be harnessed to build resilient health systems, improve service delivery, and enhance individual well-being across the continent.