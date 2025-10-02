Death toll from powerful earthquake in Philippines rises to 72

- Advertisement -

MANILA, Oct. 2 (Xinhua/APP): The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines Tuesday night rose to 72, the Philippines’ disaster management agency said Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 294 people were injured in the quake that hit Cebu province at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The NDRRMC reported that 30 of the fatalities were recorded in Bogo City, the hardest-hit area, 22 in San Remigio town, 12 in Medellin town, five in Tabogon town, and one each in the municipalities of Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.

The NDRRMC reported that 47,221 families, or 170,959 individuals, were affected, prompting the provincial government to declare the entire province a state of calamity.

It said 87 infrastructures were damaged, along with 597 houses.

The Philippines sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity. ■