BEIJING, May 22 (APP):China Pakistan Medical Association (CPMA) was launched as part of China-Pakistan Health Corridor aimed at exploring cooperation between health and education sector of Pakistan and China, President of CPMA, Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz said on Saturday.

The CPMA is a voluntary organization to achieve excellence in medical education, research, innovation and training and promote leadership and therefore further the influence of Pakistani medical professionals and students in China,” he told APP in an interview.

He said that the initiative was inspired by the concept of China Pakistan Health Corridor and it is established to strengthen the medical cooperation between the two all-weather friends – Pakistan and China.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and 8th anniversary of the Belt & Road initiative, he said and added, China Pakistan Health Corridor is vital for the prosperity and healthy cooperation for Pakistan and China ties.

Dr. Shahbaz informed that China has vast healthcare facilities with 8 million health workers, including 3 million practicing doctors, 800,000 surgeons, 6 million nurses, and 27,215 hospitals. Doctor and medical staff exchange programs can be established to train doctors and medical staff in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, there are more than 175,000 registered doctors and a majority of these doctors need medical training and advanced medical equipment.

“Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, the University of Health Sciences, and the College of Physicians and the Surgeons of Pakistan can cooperate with institutes to start medical and surgical training programs,” he suggested.

He said, currently more than 7500 Pakistani medical students are studying here and so far more than 15,000 students have graduated from China. The majority of them have learned MBBS Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of surgery. A number of them have learned Chinese Traditional Medicine.

China has 46 surgical robots, plus advanced laparoscopic surgery machines. Pakistani doctors and surgeons could learn advanced medical and surgical skills especially in the field of robotic and laparoscopic surgery, he added.

Dr. Shahbaz proposed that more hospitals could be established along CPEC so that Pakistani medical graduates from China could do internships and work in these hospitals. Pakistan can learn a lot from the healthcare system of China.

About Covid-19 pandemic, he said, it has provided Pakistan a unique opportunity to expand health cooperation with China. Information sharing and learning from Chinese expertise can be beneficial for capacity building of Pakistani doctors.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Shahbaz has received “Ambassador of Silk Road Friendship Award from the Chinese Government for China Pakistan Health Corridor Project” in December 2020.