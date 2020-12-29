CPEC Media Forum becomes exchange activity between China-Pakistan media: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP): In the six years since its establishment, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum has become the most influential exchange activity between the media of China and Pakistan, the two time-honoured oriental nations, Cheng Xizhong visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday.

The 6th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum hosted by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan and organized jointly by China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute was very successfully held, he said in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

The 6th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum was themed “Post-pandemic China-Pakistan Media Cooperation” and conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on the opportunities for digital media, media as an engine for the high-quality development of CPEC and China-Pakistan media cooperation.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only an economic corridor of mutual benefit and win-win sharing, but also a cultural corridor of people’s mutual affinity and telepathy.

At a time when the construction of CPEC has attracted much public attention and achieved great progress, the exchanges between the two peoples should also be steadily deepened, so as to provide strong support for smooth sailing of the giant ship of bilateral cooperation.

As a bridge of communication and an important carrier to shape cognition, the media has unshakable responsibility and can play a very important role.

As for how to give full play to the role of the media, I have the following ideas: First, we should promote media communication through civilization.

From a long-term perspective and strategic level, the media of China and Pakistan should promote exchanges and mutual learning between the two nations with a high degree of cultural self-confidence, build a bridge between the two civilizations, enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, inject new vitality into the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, and jointly make a strong voice of oriental civilization.

Second, we should promote the establishment of close relations between the two peoples through media communication. The Media plays an irreplaceable role in spreading ideas, enhancing understanding and gathering consensus.

In recent years, China Economic Net has published a large number of key reports, which vividly reflect all aspects of Pakistan’s economic and social development, creating a safe, stable and progressive image of Pakistan. Therefore, the Chinese people have got a correct and comprehensive understanding of Pakistan.

Third, we should jointly voice Oriental civilization. The Belt and Road initiative is an important starting point for building a community of shared future for mankind.

In this sense, the media of China and Pakistan are now engaged in a very great cause.

We should understand the media’s social responsibility from this height.

Let’s join hands to tell good Chinese stories, good Pakistani stories and good CPEC stories, be the disseminators, shapers and contributors of the CPEC, and be the witnesses, recorders and writers of the journey of building a community of shared future for mankind, he concluded.