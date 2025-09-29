Cooperation between Uzbekistan, Russia contributes to strengthening regional stability

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Sept 29 (UzA/APP) : The International Institute for Central Asia (IICA) hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Promising areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in Central Asia”, organized in conjunction with the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies.

In his welcoming remarks, IICA Director Javlon Vakhabov emphasized that developing expert dialogue with Russia plays a key role in expanding cooperation not only in the bilateral format, but also at the regional level.

During the discussion, experts emphasized that the deepening of cooperation between Tashkent and Moscow contributes to strengthening regional stability, developing joint economic and infrastructure projects, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties. Special attention was given to issues of industrial cooperation, energy, transport connectivity, labor migration, and educational exchange.

The discussion was held in an open and constructive atmosphere, which made it possible to develop a set of expert recommendations that may be helpful ahead of upcoming high-level meetings, including the second Central Asia – Russia summit, scheduled for October in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the CIS summit.

The roundtable brought together representatives of IICA and RISS, as well as experts from leading research institutions, analytical centers, and the academic communities of both countries.