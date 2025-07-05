- Advertisement -

Jeddah, Saudi Arab, Jul 05 (APP):The Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah hosted an event focusing on the Qur’an, Paigam e Pakistan and significance of Youm-e-Ashura on Friday, 4th July 2025, at the site of New Chancery Building, Al Rehab District, Jeddah.

Mr. Khalid Majid, Consul General Pakistan presided over the gathering. While Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali the pride of Pakistan due to his great achievements and services. In the Muslim world, Pakistan can proudly say that Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, a great reciter of the Quran who belongs to Pakistan, was the chief guest of the event.

The program commenced with his soul-stirring recitation, which captivated the audience. In his address, Qari Sadaqat Ali elaborated on the Qur’an as the foundational guiding force for both individual and national life.

He emphasized that the teachings of the Qur’an are deeply interwoven with Pakistan’s ideological roots. Highlighting the significance of Ashura, he reminded the audience of the values of sacrifice, patience, and standing up for truth, epitomized by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

The event was well-attended by members of the Pakistani community in Jeddah, officials of the Consulate, religious leaders and scholars.

The session concluded with a collective prayer for the unity of the Ummah, peace and prosperity in Pakistan, and freedom for oppressed Muslim nations, including Palestine and Kashmir.

He also prays for the good health of Consul General and successful completion of the new chancery building.

Mohammed Irfan Chaudry Press consular gave vote of thanks.