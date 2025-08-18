Climate change crisis to be addressed through cooperation, foresight to future: Nepales President

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Ilyas khan & Mudassar Iqbal

Kathmandu( Nepal), Aug 18 (APP)::President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel on Monday said that with the support of parliamentarians, cooperation with each other and foresight to the future, the common crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and air pollution would be possible to address.

In his inaugural address to mark,’ The Hindu Kush Himalaya Parliamentarians’ two-day(Aug 18-18) meet here on Monday, the President said “the meet is the beginning of a roadmap for the present and a commitment for the future.”

The high-level gathering brings together around 70 parliamentarians- primarily chairs, co chairs and members of the environment and climate related parliamentary committees from across the Hindu Kush Himalaya (KKH) region to foster collaboration and cooperation on urgent climate, environmental and development issues.

The meets provides an effective platform for members of the Parliaments from the KKH countries to come together, across the latest knowledge and information about the KKH region’s issues, challenges and opportunities, share experiences, best practices and to discuss forward looking policy actions.

President of Nepal said, “earlier, these issues were considered long-term goals, whereas today they compel us to take immediate actions.”

He said that climate change, biodiversity loss, and air pollution are no longer confined to scientific reports; they have become the harsh reality of daily lives. Therefore, this meeting is a historic opportunity to chart a roadmap for our common and sustainable future. It is an opportunity to demonstrate a strong commitment regarding the future of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region—its geography, mountains, forests, rivers, and atmosphere, he added.

He said It is imperative today that all parties fulfill their respective commitments made in the Paris Agreement, particularly in limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The president said the waters flowing from the mountains of this region, the oxygen derived from its forests, and the fertility of its agricultural lands directly or indirectly sustain the lives of more than two billion people. Yet, this very foundation of livelihood is now under threat.

With global warming approaching 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Hindu Kush Himalayan region is warming at a rate higher than the global average, he said, adding that scientific evidence suggests that, in line with the commitments expressed under the Paris Agreement, it is possible in the long term to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, in recent decades, the accelerated melting of glaciers in this region has become evident. This has triggered climate-induced disasters such as floods and landslides, affecting settlements from the downstream river valleys to communities located thousands of kilometers away, he added.

The President said “Our region is rich in biodiversity. It is home to some of the world’s rarest flora and fauna. The degradation of biodiversity is impacting food security, cultural heritage, and increasing the risk of species extinction, with grave repercussions for the overall economy.”

President of Nepal said at the policy-making level, “we must formulate timely, people-centered, and implementable policies on climate change, biodiversity, and air pollution, based on scientific facts and public voices.”

Likewise, for the strengthening of the legal framework, it is necessary to establish standards for climate-friendly development, set regulations for air pollution control, and provide essential legal provisions for the conservation of biodiversity, he added.

To ensure accountability, he said Parliaments must carry out their fundamental responsibility of monitoring whether programs are implemented, ensuring transparency of resources, and evaluating results.

Speaking to the summit, Chairperson of National Assembly Standing Committee on Environment Ms.Munaza Ahsan said that Pakistan is a frontline state of the climate crisis adding that In 2022, floods drowned one-third of our land, displacing 33 million people—a population larger than many nations.

” In 2024, heatwaves scorched our plains with record temperatures, while our northern valleys endured glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) that swept away entire communities, she said, adding in 2025, fresh GLOFs in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral have once again destroyed villages and vital infrastructure, while the ongoing monsoon season is unleashing destructive floods across Punjab and Sindh, submerging farmland and displacing thousands.

She said more than 400 people has been killed from flash floods in Buner, Swat and Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides damaging and destroying infrastructure and standings crops.

At the same time, climate-linked droughts are crippling agriculture in Sindh and Balochistan, while smog chokes our cities.”

“We have learned a brutal truth: climate change is no longer a challenge of tomorrow—it is the disaster of today.

But Pakistan has chosen not to surrender. We have chosen to fight—through law, through policy, through innovation. We amended our Constitution, enshrining climate as a fundamental right of every citizen, she added.

Dr Pema Gyamstho, Director General, ICI MOD said despite their global importanx, mountain ecosystems remain underrepresented in national, regional and international climate policies.

He said the KKH countries need around 72 billion dollars annually for both adaptation and mitigation adding that with an estimated $11.79 billion or more needed to address mitigation and adaptation.

” This is why, to safeguard our region, and to achieve our sustainable development goal, we must unite first regionally.

The high level event is supported by the United Kingdom International Department through its Foreign Commonwealth Office and Swiss Development and cooperation.