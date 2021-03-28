Cities worldwide turn off lights to mark 'Earth Hour'

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 28 (APP):Cities all over the world switched the lights off Saturday to mark “Earth Hour,” a global movement designed to focus on nature conservation and climate change.

During the World Wildlife Fund organized event, individuals and businesses were encouraged to turn off non-esential lights for an hour.

This year’s event also highlighted the link between the destruction of nature and the increasing incidence of diseases like coronavirus.

Experts believe that widespread deforestation, animal habitat destruction, climate change and other human activities are spurring this increase, and if nothing is done, further pandemics could occur.

In his message to mark the event, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “we must all do our part to safeguard the planet”.

“We need to make peace with nature. Without nature’s help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth”, he added.

Warning that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution “threaten lives, jobs and health”, the UN chief called 2021 “a year to change course”.

“It’s time to re-evaluate and reset our relationship with nature”, he said.

The Secretary-General upheld that solutions are “available, affordable, practical and realistic”.

“We can provide renewable energy and sustainable food systems for all. We can reduce emissions and use nature-based solutions to help us build a more resilient, carbon-neutral world”, he said.

In short, together the world can “build a brighter and more prosperous future”.

The UN chief reminded that “small actions can make a big difference” and said that “the United Nations is proud to join in the global effort to mark Earth Hour”.

“In this ‘make-or-break’ year, let your actions and voices send a clear message to leaders everywhere: now is the time to be bold and ambitious”, he stated.

“Let’s show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share”, concluded the Secretary-General.