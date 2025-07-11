CIS updates cooperation agreement on public health protection

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 11 July (BelTA/APP): A meeting of the expert group to draft a protocol to amend and supplement the cooperation agreement on public health protection was held at the headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on 10 July, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told BelTA.

Participating in the meeting were representatives from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Executive Committee, and the Secretariat of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

The agreement, adopted in 1992, is a foundational international treaty for intergovernmental cooperation in healthcare within the CIS framework. Over 30 years, its implementation has shown that several provisions require revision and expansion to reflect current realities and advancements in healthcare systems.

During the meeting, experts reviewed comments and proposals from several member states regarding the draft protocol.

Given that the proposed amendments account for more than half of the current document’s text, the experts agreed on the need to develop a new version of the agreement and largely approved its content. However, some provisions still require further discussion, which is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year, taking into account the positions of CIS member states.