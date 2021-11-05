CIIE: Xi Jinping’s key quotes on open market, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): China has successfully held three China International Import Expos (CIIE) since 2018 and is set to see the fourth taking place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a keynote speech at each of the opening ceremonies of the three CIIE expos personally or via video link, which highlighted promotion of trade to support global economy.

At the opening ceremony of the first CIIE in November 2018, Xi said China’s decision to hold the CIIE demonstrated its consistent position on supporting the multilateral trading system, promoting free trade and China’s concrete action to advance an open world economy and support economic globalization, according to the CGTN.

Speaking at the second CIIE in 2019, Xi said China would continue to open up its market, optimize its opening-up structure, improve the business environment, deepen multilateral and bilateral cooperation and advance Belt and Road cooperation.

Virtually addressing guests at the opening ceremony for the third CIIE last year, he said all countries need to commit to mutual opening up that features shared benefits, shared responsibilities and shared governance.

Xi Jinping on CIIE:

“The CIIE is the world’s first import expo held at the national level, an innovation in the history of global trade.

It is an important decision made by China to pursue a new round of high-level opening-up and is China’s major initiative to still widen market access to the rest of the world.”

“The CIIE is an event hosted by China with the support of the WTO and other international organizations as well as a large number of participating countries. It is not China’s solo show, but rather a chorus involving countries from around the world.”

“Acting as a major platform for international procurement, for investment promotion, for cultural exchange and for open cooperation, the CIIE is now an international public good for the world to share.”

Xi Jinping on China’s commitments:

“China will better leverage the fundamental role of domestic consumption in economic development and foster a more robust domestic market to boost growth at home and create more room for global growth.”

“China will continue to make its foreign-related legal framework more open and transparent, strengthen intellectual property protection, better protect the lawful rights and interests of foreign investors and provide them with more high-quality services to further improve the business environment.”

“China’s door will never be closed. It will only open still wider.

China will not stop its effort to pursue higher-quality opening-up! China will not stop its effort to pursue an open world economy!

And China will not stop its effort to pursue a community with a shared future for mankind!”