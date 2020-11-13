CIIE to promote Pakistan's exports to China: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, Nov.13 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the flagship event of China and it fully supports the exports of Pakistan’s products here.

Ambassador Haque said that he was extremely happy to represent Pakistan in the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

“It is very important even for Pakistan to promote and to showcase Pakistan, strengthen various sectors, and to promote Pakistan’s exports to China”, he said, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

It is worth mentioning that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan’s first metro “Orange Line” has started commercial operations in the traditional eastern city of Lahore last month.

The 27km Orange line has 26 stations, considerably reducing travel time from a two-and-a-half-hour by bus to 45 minutes by Orange Line.

He said that the president of Pakistan was one of the first leaders who delivered the address there.

While in the first CIIE, which was held in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the event and he was a keynote speaker and we had a large Pakistani pavilion.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi applauded the special and sole Pakistan- China relations and appreciated China’s efforts that had successfully dealt with COVID-19 pandemic through a special video message at the third CIIE.

Ambassador Haque stated that Orange Line Metro is a very important project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It has set on a new trend and a very first project in public transport sector and it’s Pakistan’s first metro project.

“It has provided very efficient, affordable and modern transport facilities to the people of Lahore.

This is an area of the transport sector, which is a very important area of cooperation between our two countries.

And we hope that such projects will be also developed in other cities of the country by cooperation with China”, he said.