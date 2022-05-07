Chinese train maker to produce new-energy light rail trains for Argentina’s Jujuy

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 7 (Xinhua/APP): CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, announced the signing of a new-energy light rail train project with authorities of Jujuy Province of Argentina on Friday.

This marks the first time that China’s new-energy light rail trains are to be used by Argentina’s transport system.

The six-axle articulated train runs with a maximum speed of 60 km per hour and a maximum passenger capacity of 72 people. With cabs at both ends, it allows two-way driving, the company said.

The train will adopt lithium battery drive technology, and make full use of the abundant solar energy resources in Jujuy to provide a power source for the vehicle, while also meeting the sightseeing needs of the province.

The company will cooperate closely with relevant teams in Jujuy on technical exchange, personnel training and vehicle maintenance, said Tan Mu, general manager of the company.

Gerardo Morales, the governor of Jujuy, noted that the project will greatly help the development of new energy light rail trains in Argentina and even across the rest of South America.

In 2015, the Chinese company’s meter-gauge diesel multiple-unit train rolled off the production line and was sent to Argentina by sea.