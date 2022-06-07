Chinese scholar condemns BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

BEIJING,June 7 (APP):: The recent blasphemous statements by the leaders of India’s ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) is another manifestation of the Narendra Modi regime`s mindset of sedition, extremism, state terrorism and policies of divide and rule, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is highly respected not only by the Muslims all over the world but also by the entire international community. No virtuous person who studies the pure character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) can live without respecting him, he added.

However, Prof. Cheng, who is also Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute, observed that in order to consolidate the extreme Hindu rule, the Indian authorities have been cracking down on ethnic minorities and seriously violating the fundamental rights, religious freedoms and basic human rights of minorities, especially Muslims, including prohibiting the use of hijab in educational institutions, demolition of Muslims’ properties and inciting violence against them.

He opined that firstly, the international community should take cognizance of the policies and actions of the Indian authorities against the global movement for interfaith harmony and respect for Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his devout followers.

Secondly, he said that the international community should strongly and unanimously condemn the recent denigration of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the BJP leaders.

Thirdly, the international community, especially the United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council, should take urgent measures to challenge the practices targeting Muslims by the Indian authorities, so as to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship, Prof. Cheng concluded.

APP/asg