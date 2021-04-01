BEIJING, Apr 1 (APP): China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in minerals mining and trade as it has great potential for cooperation for both countries, said Prof. Ding Lin, Fellow of CAS, Director of Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research.

“The production of minerals is large in Pakistan. I think China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in this area, especially exploration work in the early stage. There will be a great potential for both sides,” he told China Economic Net.

On the China-Pakistan High-Level Webinar on Earth Sciences Cooperation, Prof. Ding Lin said that gem mines are widely distributed and produced in northern Pakistan, and Pakistan’s jewelry are very popular in Central Asia and China.

However, the jewelry trade and transaction needs a standard. Now mainly personal behavior for exporting to China is perhaps due to its small size and easy carrying.

As we know, Pakistan is rich in mineral resources. But unfortunately the technical force seems still relatively weak. Prof. Ding Lin said that the mining such as copper, lead-zinc and chromites in China has a very long history, especially management of these large mines has very good experience.

Therefore China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation of the extraction of mineral resources, as well as selection, transportation, etc.

It has great potential for cooperation for two sides and will create a win-win situation.

