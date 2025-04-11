Chinese President to visit Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia from April 14-18

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr 11 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Friday.

President Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, will undertake the visits at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong.

President Xi will also pay state visits to Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, at the invitation of King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, the spokesperson said.