30.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsChinese President to visit Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia from April 14-18
International News

Chinese President to visit Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia from April 14-18

5
- Advertisement -
BEIJING, Apr 11 (APP):Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Friday.
President Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, will undertake the visits at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong.
President Xi will also pay state visits to Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, at the invitation of King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, the spokesperson said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan