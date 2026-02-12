Thursday, February 12, 2026
Chinese president congratulates Pezeshkian on Bahman 2026

Tehran, Feb 12 (IRNA/APP): Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a message, congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the Iranian government and nation, on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Chinese president said that China and Iran are good friends and good partners, and that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations.

Expressing his interest in joining efforts with Pezeshkian to deepen trust and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between Tehran and Beijing, the Chinese President emphasized: “We wish to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries and achieve new advancements in China-Iran relations.”

