BEIJING, Nov 26 (APP):Chinese Premier Li Keqiang of State Council will attend the 19th meeting of the council of Heads of Govt of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to be held through video link on November 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

“Since it’s founding 19 years ago, the SCO has maintained a sound and stable development momentum and successfully placed a new path of cooperation and development for regional organizations, ” he said during his regular briefing.

He said that not long ago, the SCO video summit delivered fruitful results. Leaders of participating countries draw up a blue print and charted a course for organisations development in next stage.

The upcoming meeting of heads of govt is an important event under SCO framework this year. At the meeting, Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders will hold in depth communication and exchange on deepening the SCO cooperation amid the pandemic, build up more consensus on cooperation, formulate more practical measures to seek greater synergy between BRI cooperation and national development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives, he added.

He said the member countries discuss ways and means to enhance economic, trade, investment, production capacity, connectivity, culture and people to people cooperation, push national economic recovery, improve people’s livelihood and promote faster and better development of SCO.